Gov.-elect Youngkin announces leaders of transition effort

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced members of the Youngkin transition landing teams that will coordinate with the cabinet secretaries from the current administration and conduct due diligence across all agencies so that the Youngkin administration will hit the ground running and begin delivering on its promises on Day One.

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, our transition team is utilizing the vast experience of business owners, law enforcement officials, veterans, healthcare providers, industry experts, and—most importantly—parents to determine how government can begin to serve Virginians better and start delivering on our Day One promises of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs,” Youngkin said.

Administration

(Chair) Senator Jill Vogel

Delegate Jay Leftwich

Delegate Will Wampler

Fmr. Secretary Janet Kelly

Aliscia Andrews

Tim Parrish

Kishore Thota

Donald Williams

Tyler Williams

Agriculture and Forestry

(Chair) Delegate Margaret Ransone

Senator Emmett Hanger

Senator Richard Stuart

Brian Barnett

Tim Parrish

Hallie Pence

Beth Walker Green

Commerce and Trade

(Chair) Senator Ryan McDougle

Senator Frank Ruff

Delegate Emily Brewer

Delegate Will Morefield

Delegate Will Wampler

Melissa Ball

Rooz Dadabhoy

Mike Gallagher

Chris Pilkerton

Bob Sledd

Dubby Wynne

Commonwealth

(Chair) Senator Tommy Norment

Delegate Bobby Orrock

Chief Steve Adkins

Councilwoman Amanda Pillion

Fmr. Secretary Janet Kelly

Education

(Chair) Senator David Suetterlein

Senator Siobhan Dunnavant

Delegate John Avoli

Delegate Rob Bell

Delegate Carrie Coyner

Fmr. Congressman Tom Davis

Nate Bailey

Bill Bennett

Christopher Bright

Lindsey Burke

Elizabeth Butler

Grace Creasey

Rebecca Horner

Tian Olson

Abigail Rogers

Kirk Schroder

Elizabeth Schultz

First Lady

(Chair) Delegate Amanda Batten

Finance

(Chair) Senator Steve Newman

Senator Tommy Norment

Delegate Kathy Byron

Delegate Joe McNamara

Fmr. Secretary Aubrey Layne

Stuart Farrell

Brian Holland

Barry Knight

Dan Kowalski

Scott Mayausky

Jared Walzack

Health and Human Resources

(Chair) Senator Siobhan Dunnavant

Senator Todd Pillion

Delegate Roxann Robinson

Dr. Nancy Dye

Dr. Bill Hazel

Lt. Col (Ret) Daniel Gade

Lt. Col (Ret) Arne Owens

Fmr. Secretary Alan Levine

Chris Head

Ashish Kachru

Amber Kirby Talley

Ashley Suetterlein

Labor

(Chair) Delegate Kathy Byron

Senator Travis Hackworth

Melissa Ball

Chuck James

Caren Merrick

Natural & Historic Resources

(Chair) Senator Richard Stuart

Delegate Danny Marshall

Keith Hodges

Chelsea Jenkins

James Sherlock

Andrew Wheeler

Public Safety and Homeland Security

(Chair) Senator Mark Obenshain

Senator David Suetterlein

Delegate Amanda Batten

Delegate Rob Bell

Delegate Ronnie Campbell

Sheriff Mike Chapman

Sheriff Glendell Hill

Sheriff Hank Partin

Tony Pham

Zach Terwilliger

John Zadrozny

Technology and Cyber

(Chair) Delegate Glenn Davis

Senator Mark Peake

Aliscia Andrews

George Batsakis

Transportation

(Chair) Delegate Scott Wyatt

Delegate Terry Austin

Senator Bill DeSteph

Senator Mark Obenshain

Fmr. Secretary Robert Martinez

Fmr. Delegate Jim LeMunyon

Jenn Aument

Dave Foreman

Brad Hobbs

David Horner

Shep Miller

Veterans and Defense Affairs

(Chair) Delegate John McGuire

Senator Bryce Reeves

Sheriff Karl Leonard

Colonel (Ret.) Rich Anderson

Colonel (Ret.) Mike Flanagan

Jen Kiggans

Paul Lawrence

Tim Parrish

Richard Stone

Terrie Suit

The Youngkin Transition previously announced its Steering Committee, led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman and co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and State Senator Steve Newman.

