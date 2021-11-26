Gov.-elect Youngkin announces leaders of transition effort
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced members of the Youngkin transition landing teams that will coordinate with the cabinet secretaries from the current administration and conduct due diligence across all agencies so that the Youngkin administration will hit the ground running and begin delivering on its promises on Day One.
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, our transition team is utilizing the vast experience of business owners, law enforcement officials, veterans, healthcare providers, industry experts, and—most importantly—parents to determine how government can begin to serve Virginians better and start delivering on our Day One promises of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs,” Youngkin said.
Administration
(Chair) Senator Jill Vogel
Delegate Jay Leftwich
Delegate Will Wampler
Fmr. Secretary Janet Kelly
Aliscia Andrews
Tim Parrish
Kishore Thota
Donald Williams
Tyler Williams
Agriculture and Forestry
(Chair) Delegate Margaret Ransone
Senator Emmett Hanger
Senator Richard Stuart
Brian Barnett
Tim Parrish
Hallie Pence
Beth Walker Green
Commerce and Trade
(Chair) Senator Ryan McDougle
Senator Frank Ruff
Delegate Emily Brewer
Delegate Will Morefield
Delegate Will Wampler
Melissa Ball
Rooz Dadabhoy
Mike Gallagher
Chris Pilkerton
Bob Sledd
Dubby Wynne
Commonwealth
(Chair) Senator Tommy Norment
Delegate Bobby Orrock
Chief Steve Adkins
Councilwoman Amanda Pillion
Fmr. Secretary Janet Kelly
Education
(Chair) Senator David Suetterlein
Senator Siobhan Dunnavant
Delegate John Avoli
Delegate Rob Bell
Delegate Carrie Coyner
Fmr. Congressman Tom Davis
Nate Bailey
Bill Bennett
Christopher Bright
Lindsey Burke
Elizabeth Butler
Grace Creasey
Rebecca Horner
Tian Olson
Abigail Rogers
Kirk Schroder
Elizabeth Schultz
First Lady
(Chair) Delegate Amanda Batten
Finance
(Chair) Senator Steve Newman
Senator Tommy Norment
Delegate Kathy Byron
Delegate Joe McNamara
Fmr. Secretary Aubrey Layne
Stuart Farrell
Brian Holland
Barry Knight
Dan Kowalski
Scott Mayausky
Jared Walzack
Health and Human Resources
(Chair) Senator Siobhan Dunnavant
Senator Todd Pillion
Delegate Roxann Robinson
Dr. Nancy Dye
Dr. Bill Hazel
Lt. Col (Ret) Daniel Gade
Lt. Col (Ret) Arne Owens
Fmr. Secretary Alan Levine
Chris Head
Ashish Kachru
Amber Kirby Talley
Ashley Suetterlein
Labor
(Chair) Delegate Kathy Byron
Senator Travis Hackworth
Melissa Ball
Chuck James
Caren Merrick
Natural & Historic Resources
(Chair) Senator Richard Stuart
Delegate Danny Marshall
Keith Hodges
Chelsea Jenkins
James Sherlock
Andrew Wheeler
Public Safety and Homeland Security
(Chair) Senator Mark Obenshain
Senator David Suetterlein
Delegate Amanda Batten
Delegate Rob Bell
Delegate Ronnie Campbell
Sheriff Mike Chapman
Sheriff Glendell Hill
Sheriff Hank Partin
Tony Pham
Zach Terwilliger
John Zadrozny
Technology and Cyber
(Chair) Delegate Glenn Davis
Senator Mark Peake
Aliscia Andrews
George Batsakis
Transportation
(Chair) Delegate Scott Wyatt
Delegate Terry Austin
Senator Bill DeSteph
Senator Mark Obenshain
Fmr. Secretary Robert Martinez
Fmr. Delegate Jim LeMunyon
Jenn Aument
Dave Foreman
Brad Hobbs
David Horner
Shep Miller
Veterans and Defense Affairs
(Chair) Delegate John McGuire
Senator Bryce Reeves
Sheriff Karl Leonard
Colonel (Ret.) Rich Anderson
Colonel (Ret.) Mike Flanagan
Jen Kiggans
Paul Lawrence
Tim Parrish
Richard Stone
Terrie Suit
The Youngkin Transition previously announced its Steering Committee, led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman and co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and State Senator Steve Newman.