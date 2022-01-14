Gov.-elect Youngkin announces administration appointments

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday a number of key administration appointments.

“I am excited to appoint this talented group of leaders that will help implement the agenda Virginians elected me to accomplish. This is the most important management team I have ever assembled, and Virginians can rest assured we have brought together the qualified team that they deserve. Together, they will get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs for all Virginians,” Youngkin said.

Office of the Governor

Policy and Legislative Affairs

Ali Ahmad, Director of Policy

Jesse Lynch, Director of Legislative Affairs

Nicole Bunce Ogburn, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs

Travis Rickman, Legislative Liaison

Hallie Pence, Senior Policy Analyst

Amber Salter, Policy Analyst

Communications

Macaulay Porter, Press Secretary

Christian Martinez, Deputy Press Secretary

Rachel Leppert, Creative Director

First Lady of Virginia

Colleen Messick, Chief of Staff

Georgia Esposito, Executive Director

Julia Norfleet, Special Assistant

Carlin Maurer, Scheduler

Secretary of Administration

Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry

Parker Slaybaugh, Deputy Secretary

Beth Green, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Commonwealth

Nikki Thacker, Chief Deputy Secretary

Jennifer “Jenna” Moon, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Garrison Coward, Deputy Secretary

Bryan Horn, Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development

Todd Weinstein, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Housing & Community Development

Secretary of Finance

Charles Kennington, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Health & Human Resources

Colin Greene, Acting Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health

Nelson Smith, Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Secretary of Labor

Nicole Riley, Deputy Secretary

Demetrios “Mitch” Melis, Director of the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations

Secretary of Transportation

Jen Deci, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Sonny Daniels, Assistant Secretary

Ashley Traficant, Assistant Secretary

Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Amy Floriano, Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice

Secretary of Veterans and Military Affairs

Jason Pak, Deputy Secretary

