Goats’ five-run seventh inning sinks Squirrels on Friday night

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not defend a strong Double-A debut by Kyle Harrison and fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-2, on Friday night at The Diamond.

Harrison racked up nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings while allowing six hits, two runs and one walk. His nine strikeouts are tied for the second-most for a Flying Squirrels pitcher’s debut in franchise history.

Trailing by one run in the sixth inning, Frankie Tostado blasted a solo home run the opposite way to tie the game, 2-2. Tostado finished the night with a 3-for-3 performance and reached base in all four plate appearances.

The Yard Goats (27-16) exploded for five runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-2 advantage. After Taylor Rashi (Loss, 0-1) exited with the bases loaded, Michael Toglia gave the Goats a 3-2 lead with an RBI single. Brenton Doyle followed with an RBI single, Aaron Schunk had a two-RBI double and Willie MacIver capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to give Hartford a five-run lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brett Auerbach cut the deficit to 7-3 with an RBI double. With the bases loaded, PJ Poulin (Save, 3) induced a game-ending double play to secure the Hartford win.

Diego Rincones gave Richmond (23-20) a 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI single that scored Armani Smith from second base.

Hartford evened the score, 1-1, in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly from Toglia.

Nick Bush (Win, 4-2) tied season highs with seven innings and seven strikeouts in his start for Hartford.

Memorial Day Weekend continues at The Diamond with In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Breeze Airways on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (2-2, 5.70) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Noah Davis (1-3, 7.18) for the Yard Goats.

