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Local Boys & Girls Club names Eddie Santiago to club services post

Chris Graham
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Eddie Santiago
Eddie Santiago. Photo: Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County has named Eddie Santiago to serve as director of club services.

The position is a new one at the local club, in which Santiago will be the point person for providing support for young club members, families, staff, volunteers and community partners.

Santiago will also establish and lead the Club Services Office, based at the Staunton club, which will complement BGCWSA’s administrative office in Waynesboro.

“Eddie is a relationship builder who understands the power of connecting people around a shared mission,” said Debra Freeman, CEO at the local Boys & Girls Club. “His experience, leadership, and commitment to youth development make him an excellent addition to our team as we continue building opportunities for local young people and families.”

Santiago brings to the post nearly 20 years of youth development, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement experience, including leadership roles within the Boys & Girls Club movement and the YMCA.

“I’m excited to return to the Boys & Girls Club,” Santiago said. “I truly believe in the mission, and it’s an honor to work alongside such an awesome team that cares so much about the work they do to help build brighter futures.”

For more information about BGCWSA, volunteer opportunities, partnership opportunities, or ways to support local youth, visit bgcwsa.org.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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