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Home Arlington County: Baptist church volunteer arrested on child sex charges
Virginia

Arlington County: Baptist church volunteer arrested on child sex charges

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
jeremy mishler
Jeremy Mishler. Photo: Arlington County Police Department

A former youth volunteer at a Baptist church has been arrested in Arlington on three child sex charges, and police think there may be additional victims.

Jeremy Mishler, 42, of Arlington, was arrested on Monday, on charges including taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory or custodial relationship, assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arlington County Police reported today that its Special Victims Unit launched a criminal investigation after receiving information that the male suspect allegedly had several inappropriate contacts in May with the teenage female victim, who is known to him.

The release from the PD notes that Mishler volunteered at Cherrydale Baptist Church.

Anyone who has additional information related to this investigation or has had past inappropriate encounters with this suspect is asked to contact Detective S. Yanda at 703-228-4244 or [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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