The U.S. Men’s National Team learned that striker Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in Monday’s Round of 16 match with Belgium as the team was making its way to training on Sunday.

“I think a lot of us thought it was AI at first,” defender Chris Richards said, but no, not fake news.

“By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one [1] year,” FIFA announced on Sunday, in a stunning move.

Balogun, who leads the USMNT with three goals in the 2026 World Cup, was sent off in the 64th minute of the 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday, after a challenge involving defender Tarik Muharemovic.

A replay review showed Balogun stepping onto the back of Muharemovic’s right foot on the challenge, and despite it being basically a 50/50 play, Balogun was given a red card, removing him from the game, and by rule, he was to get a one-game suspension that would keep him out of the lineup for the Round of 16 game with Belgium.

The USMNT led 1-0 at the time of the red card, on a goal in the 45th minute from Balogun; forced to go the rest of the way a man down, the U.S. got an insurance goal in the 82nd minute on a free kick from Malik Tillman.

Balogun also had two goals in the 4-1 win over Paraguay on June 19 to open pool play.

USMNT vs. Belgium

Day/time: Monday, 8 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle

TV: Fox

FIFA world ranking

Belgium : 9

: 9 USMNT: 16

Last meeting

Belgium 5, USMNT 2

March 28, 2026 (Atlanta, Ga.)

Last five games

USMNT : 3-2-0

: 3-2-0 Belgium: 3-0-2

World Cup stats

Possession

Belgium : 57%

: 57% USMNT: 56%

Average goals/goal differential

Belgium : 2.25/+1.25

: 2.25/+1.25 USMNT: 2.5/+1.5

Expected goal differential

Belgium : +1.64

: +1.64 USMNT: -0.06

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