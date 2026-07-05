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Home UVA Baseball: Tracking how our alums are doing in MLB, the minors
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UVA Baseball: Tracking how our alums are doing in MLB, the minors

Chris Graham
Published date:
ernie clement uva baseball
Ernie Clement. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

The rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game were announced on Saturday night, and UVA Baseball has one alum set to play in the game in Philadelphia on July 14 – Ernie Clement, who you might remember as the guy who delivered the game-winning hit that sent Virginia to the 2015 College World Series, the one that our guys won.

Clement, hitting .293 BA/.746 OPS with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 2026, will start the game at second base as the leading vote-getter in the American League.

Clement is one of the better examples of grinder – he was released twice, by Cleveland and Oakland, before finally catching on in Toronto, which signed him to a minor-league deal in 2023, his age-27 season, and called him up to the bigs after he hit .348/.944 with 11 homers in 72 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

Clement became a full-time guy in 2024, playing in 139 games, and he had a career year in 2025, hitting .277/.711 with nine homers and 50 RBIs in 157 games.

Where he earned the undying love of Canadian baseball fans was in the 2025 playoffs, in which he set a single-postseason record with 30 hits, set a single-postseason record with 10 multi-hit games, and hit .387 (12-for-31) in the World Series, with three hits in Game 7.

Clement, who eclipsed 3.2 million votes in the first phase of 2026 All-Star voting, will get the start at second base for the AL.

‘Hoos in MLB

zach gelof uva baseball
Zach Gelof. Photo: UVA Athletics
  • 2B/3B/SS Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays, UVA: 2015-2017): Another solid season (7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .293 BA/.746 OPS).
  • 3B/CF/2B Zack Gelof (Athletics, UVA: 2019-2021): 11 HRs, 29 RBIs, .283 BA/.839 OPS.
  • LHP Connelly Early (Boston Red Sox, UVA: 2023): 7-5, 3.44 ERA/1.26 WHIP in 17 starts.
  • LHP Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds, UVA: 2018-2021): 5-4, 3.88 ERA/1.44 WHIP in 18 starts.
  • C Kyle Teel (Chicago White Sox, UVA: 2021-2023): In 10 games since returning from a preseason injury, Teel is hitting .222 BA/.650 OPS with a homer and eight RBIs in 41 PAs.
  • LHP Bennett Sousa (Houston Astros, UVA: 2015-2018): 8.10 ERA in 3.1 IP; in 2025, he was 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA/1.03 WHIP in 50.2 IP.
  • OF/1B Pavin Smith (Arizona Diamondbacks, UVA: 2015-217): 1 HR, 4 RBIs, .152 BA/.472 OPS in 77 PAs.
  • RHP Mike Vasil (Chicago White Sox, UVA: 2019-2021): 5-3, 2.50 ERA/1.25 WHIP in 101.0 IP in 2025; out for the season after Tommy John surgery.

Triple-A

ethan o'donnell
Ethan O’Donnell. Photo: UVA Athletics
  • C Matt Thaiss (Los Angeles Angels system, UVA: 2014-2016): 3 HRs, 24 RBIs, .201 BA/.626 OPS. MLB career: 23 HRs, 95 RBIs, .210 BA/.652 OPS in 305 career games.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (Texas Rangers system, UVA: 2013-2015): Trying to work his way back into the bigs. Current numbers: 0-1, 6.66 ERA, 1.56 WHIP in 22 appearances. MLB career: 13-13, 4.96 ERA/1.33 WHIP in 154 appearances.
  • RHP Zach Messinger (New York Yankees system, UVA: 2019-2021): 5-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP in 22 appearances.
  • SS/2B/3B Nic Kent (Colorado Rockies system, UVA: 2019-2021): 10 HRs, 37 RBIs, .272 BA/.890 OPS.
  • OF Ethan O’Donnell (Miami Marlins system, UVA: 2023): 3 HRs, 23 RBIs, .230 BA/.659 OPS.
  • RHP Griff McGarry (Los Angeles Dodgers system, UVA: 2018-2021): 2-0, 6.26 ERA/2.17 WHIP in 26 appearances.

Double-A

jake gelof
Jake Gelof. Photo: UVA Athletics
  • 3B/2B/1B Jake Gelof (Los Angeles Dodgers system, UVA: 2021-2023): 16 HRs, 45 RBIs, .236 BA/.849 OPS.
  • OF Chris Newell (Los Angeles Dodgers system, UVA: 2020-2022): 15 HRs, 49 RBIs, .206 BA/.720 OPS.
  • LHP Brandon Neeck (Pittsburgh Pirates system, UVA: 2020-2022): 1.72 ERA/1.53 WHIP in 11 appearances in Double-A; pitched in 13 games in Triple-A before being sent down, with a 2-1 record, 3.31 ERA/1.71 WHIP.
  • 3B/1B Devin Ortiz (Chicago Cubs system, UVA: 2018-2022): 3 HRs, 15 RBIs, .120 BA/.451 OPS.
  • RHP Kyle Whitten (Tampa Bay Rays system, UVA: 2018-2021): 2-0, 9.64 ERA/2.68 WHIP in eight appearances.

High-A

luke hanson uva baseball
Luke Hanson. Photo: UVA Athletics
  • 3B/SS/2B Luke Hanson (Texas Rangers system, UVA: 2023-2025): 11 HRs, 45 RBIs, .248 BA/.747 OPS.
  • 2B/SS/3B Henry Godbout (Boston Red Sox system, UVA: 2023-2025): 7 HRs, 14 RBIs, .277 BA/.902 OPS.
  • LF/1B/DH Anthony Stephan (Cincinnati Reds system, UVA: 2022-2024): 0 HR, 3 RBIs, .316 BA/.879 OPS in 24 PAs.
  • LHP Nate Savino (Arizona Diamondbacks system, UVA: 2020-2022): 4-2, 7.31 ERA/1.69 WHIP in 16 appearances.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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