Go backstage to learn about the 90-year history at The Paramount Theater

The historic 90-year-old Paramount Theater of Charlottesville will offer free backstage tours to the community this summer season.

The tours will be offered on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Guests will learn about The Paramount’s beginnings in 1931 as well as its long legacy of community involvement and the magical reopening in 2004. Highlights of the tour include behind-the-scenes details of the two-year long restoration of the Theater, in-depth information about movie palace architecture, and the backstage Wall of Fame where hundreds of visiting artists have left their autographs.

Tours are free and reservations for the tour are strongly recommended, as space is limited. Group Tours are always available by appointment.

Reservations can be made by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

