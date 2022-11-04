Menu
gloucester county victim identified in monday homicide
News

Gloucester County: Victim identified in Monday homicide

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead in Gloucester County on Monday.

It has been determined that Tavon Jay McKoy, 18, of Fairfax County, was killed at another location, and his body was left at the scene in the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County where it was discovered.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

The case is now an active criminal investigation. Gloucester County Sheriff’s investigators are working closely with the Fairfax County Police Department and several other Northern Virginia criminal justice agencies.

If anyone has information about this incident that may assist investigators, contact Criminal Investigator J.T. Holt at (804) 693-1133 or by email ([email protected]). If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash award if their information leads to an arrest. Callers may reference case number 2022-01613.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

