GiveSolar launches sustainable solar effort with Virginia Habitat

GiveSolar has launched a project to work with Virginia Habitat for Humanity affiliates to implement sustainable solar programs.

Prior to the official launch, 15 Virginia affiliates have registered to work with GiveSolar’s two-year project.

GiveSolar provides these Habitat for Humanity affiliates a grant-funded solar system on a new or recently constructed home. Additionally, GiveSolar is advising affiliates on a variety of options for financing the installation of future solar systems. The two-year project equips Habitat affiliates with the tools necessary to implement solar on Habitat for Humanity homes.

GiveSolar is developing a “Solar Access Toolbox” to provide resources to Habitat affiliates in order to implement sustainable solar programs. The tools in the toolbox will provide multiple solar installation options for affiliates to select from as they go forward.

The two-year project follows the successful completion of a pilot project with Central Valley Habitat for Humanity. The project raised $127,000 for a Solar Seed Fund that will be used to pay the upfront cost of installing solar on all the houses that Central Valley Habitat builds until at least 2026.

