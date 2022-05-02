Generation180 sparks EV interest at New York trade show

Generation180, a Charlottesville-based clean energy nonprofit, recently participated in the New York International Auto Show, where the company introduced hundreds of potential electric vehicle owners to the benefits of electric transportation.

Generation180 hosted a series of “Ask An EV Owner” events at the auto show and a podcast recording featuring a live audience and stand-up comics, where more than 600 attendees signed Generation180’s “Going Electric Pledge” to make their next car electric. In each of the seven “Ask an EV Owner” consumer panels, attendees heard first-hand from actual EV owners about the benefits of driving electric cars.

Now with over 12,000 signatories, the pledge demonstrates the widespread interest in electric cars and the collective impact individuals can have to scale climate solutions like electric transportation.

Panelists were owners of a variety of electric vehicles and answered questions from audience members about common EV myths, including range anxiety and reliability in cold and wet weather. The events coincided with Drive Electric Earth Day, an offshoot of National Drive Electric Week, an annual event educating attendees about EV ownership and helping accelerate transportation electrification.

EVs commanded the spotlight at the first in-person New York Auto Show after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Nearly every participating automaker had an EV or plug-in hybrid on display. Since EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, for the first time ever, the auto show hosted an indoor track for test-rides as part of the show’s 250,000-square-foot EV display. Research shows just riding in an EV can increase an individual’s consideration rate by three times.

Despite growing interest in EVs, electric cars account for only a 3 percent market share in the US.

“We need to accelerate widespread EV adoption to meet climate goals,” said Stuart Gardner, Electrify Your Ride program director with Generation180. The transportation sector is the largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, and light duty vehicles, like personal cars and trucks, account for nearly 60% of that.

“Electric vehicles are becoming more popular because they are fun to drive, save money, and are better for the environment. There are over 50 different models of EVs, and more coming to market, with options priced comparably to gas-powered cars,” said Gardner. “Electric vehicles are also an essential part of our country’s transition to clean energy,” he added.

Social contagion is known to influence people’s behavior on things like solar and EVs. In fact, word of mouth has the biggest impact on what vehicle people buy. That’s why Generation180 is tapping its network of EV owners to act as ambassadors at EV owner events and in their communities.

