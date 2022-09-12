Gas prices keep falling: Somehow this isn’t bigger news
Remember when the spike in gas prices had everybody in the news business posting up at gas stations to highlight how the world was coming to an end?
Now that they’re down a buck-fifty a gallon from the mid-year high, crickets.
Anyway, it’s still good news. In Virginia, gas prices were down another 7.6 cents a gallon last week, to $3.47 a gallon statewide, and as low regionally as $3.27 a gallon in the Roanoke area, according to GasBuddy.
Prices could be headed back up a bit in the near-term, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, because of refinery issues in California leading to upward price pressure out west.
“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes,” De Haan said. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”
