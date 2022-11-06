Game Preview: Washington Commanders face Minnesota Vikings with a lot on the line

The Washington Commanders can get above .500 for the first time since winning Week 1 when they welcome one of the hottest teams in the league, the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, to FedEx Field.

With plenty of distractions off the field including the reported exploration of a sale by Washington owner Dan Snyder, this is a chance to silence those distractions and give fans the hope of a playoff push when the season looked dead just months ago.

Where to watch?

This game will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. If not on your local Fox, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Commanders

The Commanders have won three in a row by a total of eight points, and that game-winning drive by Taylor Heinicke in Indianapolis last week showed us plenty. He extended plays, he was smart with the ball when he needed to, and he got the ball to his playmakers. Something similar will be needed here against a tough, stout Vikings defense that will get pressure. Don’t be surprised to see the quarterback have some designed runs to try and open things up.

What to know about the Vikings

Winners of five in a row since getting pounded by the Philadelphia Eagles, they have been pulling out narrow victory after narrow victory. All five wins since losing in Philly were by no more than a touchdown. Dalvin Cook is looking sharp at running back, Kirk Cousins has managed games well at quarterback and faces his former team, but the real star is Justin Jefferson. With 52 catches and 752 yards on the season, he continues to emerge as arguably the best wideout in the league. He does have just two touchdowns though, so look for him to try and improve upon that against a Washington secondary that can be a bit risky.

Prediction

Minnesota 27, Washington 23