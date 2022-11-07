Menu
game preview baltimore ravens face new orleans saints on monday night football
Sports

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
baltimore ravens
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Ravens will play on Monday Night Football tonight when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Week 9 action.

The Ravens enter the game at 5-3 and looking to rebuild their lead atop the AFC North over the Cincinnati Bengals, while a win will pull the 3-5 Saints level atop the NFC South with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Where to watch?

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and you can watch it live on ESPN.

What to know about the Ravens

They are battling some serious injuries on offense, but this defense may have just gotten a lot better. Baltimore made a late trade for Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith, the No. 8 pick from the 2018 draft. Still just 25 years old, the former Georgia Bulldog is a monster in the middle and helps this team out tremendously on paper. A second-team All-Pro the last two seasons, he has the ability and speed to tackle anybody anywhere, but he also can make those splash plays as well. He’s on pace for the best sack season of his career and also matched a best with two interceptions this season. This will be his first game with the team, and if he’s already comfortable, look out.

What to know about the Saints

The 24-0 win just before Halloween over the Las Vegas Raiders did come as a surprise. While the defense remains strong, it was the play of Andy Dalton that carried them. He was efficient, going 22-for-30 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. More will be needed here against a Ravens team that can get after you. Baltimore is also on extra rest having played last Thursday, so we know who will be the fresher team. The Saints are going to have to slow the game down, use Tayssom Hill creatively in the run game, and most importantly, keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

Prediction

Baltimore 27, New Orleans 20

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

