Game Notes: UVA hosts Hokie-slayers Old Dominion on Saturday
ODU has two wins over Virginia Tech since 2019, including the 20-17 Monarchs’ win on Sept. 2. UVA has two wins over Tech this century.
The two teams square off on Saturday in what promises to be a sea of empty seats in Scott Stadium.
The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Notes
- Saturday will only be the second meeting between ODU and Virginia. The only previous matchup was won by the Cavaliers, 28-17 at Scott Stadium in 2019.
- Virginia is 11-2 at home in the month of September since the 2017 season.
- UVA boasts a 21-5 mark at Scott Stadium since 2018.
- The Cavaliers have won six of the last seven home games against non-conference foes dating back to 2018. The only blemish in that span came last season against Notre Dame.
- Playing its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, ODU is the first active member of the SBC to visit Scott Stadium. UVA’s only other previous matchup against an active member of the SBC was in 2007, a 23-21 win at Middle Tennessee which left the league in 2013.
- Virginia is scheduled to play the 2020 SBC Champion Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium on Nov. 19.
Storylines
- Saturday’s contest will feature two of the country’s top tackling linebackers in UVA’s Nick Jackson and ODU’s Jason Henderson. In the first two games, Henderson has been in on 32 stops, the third most in the nation, while Jackson leads the ACC with 11.5 tackles per game. Henderson has 26 assisted tackles, the most in the country.
- Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is on the verge breaking two UVA passing records. He is 253 yards away from eclipsing the UVA career passing record and four touchdowns shy of the school’s career touchdown mark. Both records are owned by Matt Schaub (2000-03).
- The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back from a 24-3 loss at Illinois last Saturday. It was only the second time since 2019 in which UVA did not score an offensive touchdown (Miami – 2019 & Notre Dame 2021).
- UVA’s defense against Illinois forced four turnovers (three fumble recoveries, one interception), with two coming on Illinois’ first two drives. The Cavaliers haven’t recovered three fumbles in a game since the 2019 against Duke.