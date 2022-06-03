Game Notes: #4 Virginia Tech hosts Wright State in Blacksburg Regional

From the confines of its home ballpark, the No. 4 nationally-seeded Virginia Tech baseball team will begin its road to Omaha on Friday when the Hokies contest their opening game of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Tech, the top-seeded regional host, will begin double-elimination play against fourth-seeded Wright State at 7 p.m. opposite early action between second-seeded [No. 14] Gonzaga and third-seeded Columbia (1 p.m.).

Friday’s regional opener between the Hokies and the Raiders will air live on ACC Network. Fans may also tune into WRAD-FM 101.7 to listen to this weekend’s regional games as called by the play-by-play voice of Tech baseball, Evan Hughes.

Probable starting pitchers

Virginia Tech Drue Hackenberg (10-2, 2.83 ERA)

Wright State: Jake Shirk (6-6, 5.20 ERA)

