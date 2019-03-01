Functional fashion: Stylish and comfortable clothing for professionals

Comfort and style don’t have to be two separate things. But it is a fact that some clothing and accessories are made for style rather than comfort.

For professionals like a nurse, office worker, and those that spend a majority of their workday running around, comfort is a top priority. This means some of them would sacrifices style for comfort.

For healthcare professionals, a functional outfit is the first choice. Have you ever seen a nurse in a scrub suit wearing stilettos?

Some of them pair an LBD with sensible shoes despite looking less fashionable just to survive the environment they’re working in.

But thanks to the changes in the fashion industry, there are now work outfits that professionals can enjoy in comfort and style.

Stylish Work Outfits for Sensible Professionals

Unconstructed Jacket

The perfect layer piece, an unconstructed jacket with no closure will make any outfit look good, but more so when paired with a pair of tailored pants or worn over a dress.

Choose jackets with neutral hues, and they will make the most versatile piece in your wardrobe.

Four Tops

To pull off the most stylish look, you don’t need a lot, only a silk tank with a high neckline, a basic white button-down shirt, striped button-downs, and short-sleeve sweaters.

With these pieces of clothing in your wardrobe, you can look stylish and still be able to work in comfort.

A couple of skirts

Add variety to your pencil midi skirts with those with longer lengths. They look more directional and are easier to pair with every top and jacket that you own.

To achieve a polished look, pair it with a cropped top or a shirt. If the latter is on the longer side, tuck it into your skirt.

Choose skirts in neutral, colorful, and patterned versions.

Dress and jacket in one

It is essential to have that one perfect dress that you can wear to work. The silk dress from AYR, however, is both a jacket and a dress, making it a versatile choice.

A nurse can wear it over their scrubs and then wear it to an after-work outing.

A couple of work pants

Slim black pants and dark wash skinny jeans are the perfect pair of pants that you can use at work. Look for items that offer a lot of stretches and those that never bags out.

For professionals who do a lot of running around within a workday, you need a pair of pants that can stand up to wrinkling.

Pair it with any of the tops listed above and you’ll look stylish and feel comfortable at the same time.

Three pairs of comfortable shoes

The shoes you wear can make or break your outfit. A woman should always have a pair of pumps, mules, and loafers to wear to work. These options are versatile enough to be paired with any combination of the work outfits listed above.

It used to be hard to look for footwear that combines style and comfort. Thanks to Alegria footwear, you don’t need to sacrifice one over the other.

Check out www.AlegriaShoeShop.com and you’ll know exactly what a stylish and comfortable footwear looks like. Engineered for comfort, every pair comes with a patented footbed that provides comfort from heel to toe and ample arch support. You would feel a customized fit the moment you slip into your Alegria shoes.

There are a variety of styles available for both men and women. Women can choose from athletics, boots, clogs & mules, sandals, flats, heels & wedges, loafers, Mary Janes, lace-ups, and nursing and professional style shoes.

Here are possible work outfits you can wear.

A jacket over a silk tank, paired with black pants, and mules

Striped blouse, black pants, and loafers.

Skinny jeans, white shirt, and pumps

Shopping tips to be more stylish

If you want to update your wardrobe to make it more stylish, you should shop with style in mind.

Buy dressier pieces that are more versatile and can be worn for more than one occasion.

Buy something that fits right instead of a size too small or too big. Doing so is a perfect way to get style and comfort from one outfit.

Buy clothes that suit you rather than what is trendy. Make sure every piece of clothing you buy works best for you.

Most importantly, identify what your signature style is. Believe it or not, the most stylish women in the world stick to a style they know would work best for them. They have a uniform outfit, so to speak.

So, find out which style identifies best to you and stick to it.

