FredNats to release single-game tickets for June next week

Published Monday, May. 17, 2021

The Fredericksburg Nationals will release individual game tickets for the first time on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s most recent mandate, FredNats Ballpark will be at full capacity as an outdoor venue with no masks required for vaccinated individuals.

Single game tickets will be available on a month-to-month basis. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for June are invited to visit the box office, call in to (540) 858-4242 or visit www.frednats.com to buy online. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.

Additionally, all ticket plan holders will be moved back to their original seats on June 1.

All free ticket vouchers given away will be honored beginning June 15. Fans that have a free ticket voucher may redeem their voucher at the box office on the day of the game. Fans may not reserve their free voucher seats early.

The FredNats are hosting an additional Job Fair for Game Day Staff on Monday, May 24 from 4-7 p.m. The Job Fair will accept all walk-ins for all positions, particularly all concessions positions.

To see all Gameday Staff positions at the ballpark please visit www.frednats.com/employment.

Questions related to single-game tickets or ticket plans may be directed to tickets@frednats.com or (540) 858-4242.

