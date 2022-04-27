Fox in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies

The Chickahominy Health District has notified residents in the area of Brookshire Subdivision and Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville that a fox has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The fox is deceased.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to April 22 (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) should contact the Hanover Health Department: (804) 365-4313.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, contact the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises

