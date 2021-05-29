Foster Forge School planning two June open houses

Foster Forge School, a new school for second- through seventh-graders, is opening this fall in the Charlottesville area.

By bringing back proven old-school teaching methods such as phonics and cursive while also embracing teaching to the student rather than to a test, Foster Forge School could be a great fit for your child.

To learn more about the school, attend teachers and staff at Open Houses on Saturday, June 19 and Saturday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at 5804 Tabor St., Crozet.

More information on the school is available online at www.fosterforgeschool.org.

