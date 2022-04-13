Former state trooper named principal at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

The Waynesboro School Board has appointed Michael Perry as the principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. Perry will officially assume the role of principal on July 1.

Perry has led at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton as assistant principal for the past three years. Prior to joining the leadership team at Shelburne, Perry taught at Kate Collins Middle School and for Buena Vista City Schools.

Prior to his work in education, Perry served the Commonwealth of Virginia as a Virginia state trooper for eight years.

Perry earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia-Wise and his master’s degree from American College of Education. His career switcher program was completed at Shenandoah University.

“Mr. Perry is committed to the Waynesboro community,” Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, Waynesboro’s superintendent, said. “His understanding of the importance of relationships with students, their parents, and the community will serve him well as he returns to Waynesboro Public Schools as the principal of Berkeley Glenn. He clearly communicates a willingness to partner with teachers and parents to meet the unique academic, social/emotional, and behavioral needs of the students in our community. His leadership will continue the tradition of excellence at Berkeley Glenn.”

Perry lives in Waynesboro with his wife and two sons. Mr. Perry’s oldest son will join him at Berkeley Glenn in kindergarten.

