Former Augusta County court clerk to advise Steve Landes

Republican Augusta County circuit court clerk nominee Steve Landes announced today the chairman and key members of his proposed Augusta County Clerk of Court Advisory Committee.

“It is an honor to have Former Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court John Davis to agree to serve as the Chairman of the Clerk of Court Advisory Committee, which I hope to form if I am elected as Clerk on November 5,” Landes said. “I am proud to have his support, and also Augusta County Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter, and Frontier Culture Museum Trustee Chairwoman Peggy Sheets, who have also agreed to serve on the Advisory Committee as well.”

“If Steve is elected, I will be pleased to serve as Chairperson of his Advisory Committee. There are hundreds of duties performed by the Clerk and the Clerk’s office staff. Many of these responsibilities directly impact the citizens of our county. I find it refreshing to have someone running for this office who is eager to get citizen input as to how to best serve the public,” said John Davis.

“Steve has spent a great deal of time talking with key stakeholders to determine the needs and opportunities of the Clerk’s office. As a result, I stand behind Steve’s goals and commitment to advancing the Clerk’s office for our citizens. I am proud to join the Clerk of Court Advisory Committee and I look forward to bringing the voice of the citizens along with my experience on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to this committee,” said Pam Carter.

Landes’ Clerk of Court Advisory Committee was previously announced as part of his proposed goals for the Clerk office if elected in November. The individuals on this committee would be citizens of Augusta County, and at least two each would be selected from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society, and Augusta County Genealogical Society. The purpose of the Committee would be to provide advice to the Clerk of Circuit Court on various issues pertaining to the office.

Landes is the Republican candidate for Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court. He currently represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.