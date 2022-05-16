Five-run eighth propels Liberty past FGCU, 8-5

The Liberty Flames broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the eighth inning to down the FGCU Eagles, 8-5, Sunday afternoon at Swanson Stadium.

With the victory, the Flames take the three-game series, two games to one.

Liberty second baseman Nathan Keeter went 3-for-3 with his first collegiate home run and a career-high three RBI in the contest. The freshman reached base in each of his five plate appearances, also drawing a walk and being hit by a pitch. He scored twice in the contest.

Catcher Gray Betts and designated hitter Brady Gulakowski each added two hits and drove in a run for the Flames.

Liberty starter Trey Gibson and reliever Dylan Cumming combined to hold the potent Eagles’ offensive to three runs over the first seven innings.

Liberty moves to 32-18 overall and 18-9 in ASUN Conference play. FGCU drops to 31-20 and 15-12 in the ASUN.

