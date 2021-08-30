Fishersville Antiques Expo sets fall dates for Oct. 8-9

The 67th Fishersville Antiques Expo will be held Oct. 8-9 at the Augusta Expoland, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville.

The Antiques Expo will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday.

Following a one-year hiatus, the 66th edition of the Fishersville Antiques Expo finally happened May 7 and 8. After having to cancel both the spring and fall 2020 Fishersville shows because of the pandemic, Ray and Martha Stokes and daughter Lesley, co-owners of Heritage Promotions, spearheaded the effort to make the 66th show happen last spring.

It wasn’t an easy task with many vendors still not yet ready to return to doing live shows and others who simply chose to retire during the pandemic year. But the Stokes made it happen, and it was a success, overflowing with positive comments from the hundreds of dealers and thousands of customers who attended.

For more info: www.heritagepromotions.net or call Heritage Promotions at (804) 239-0553.