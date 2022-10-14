Fire Prevention Week: Year-round focus needed to keep families safe

As National Fire Prevention Week comes to an end, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs reminds Virginians that fire prevention is not just a week-long event but a year-round focus.

“Fire education is not just for children,” said Ken Brown, community risk reduction coordinator. “National Fire Prevention Week is about making sure everyone – kids, adults and seniors – understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.”

10 safety tips to keep you and your family safe

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside of each bedroom Create a home escape plan with your family and routinely practice fire drills Establish an outdoor meeting place for your family to gather in the event of a fire Test smoke alarms every month and change batteries at least once a year Keep a fire extinguisher in your home Store matches and lighters in a safe spot and out of reach from children Never leave a burning candle unattended Keep portable heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn Use electricity safely by never overloading circuits and replacing cracked or frayed cords Have your furnace and chimney inspected and cleaned every year

Close your door before you sleep

Did you know that closing your doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage and can even save your life if you become trapped during a fire?

According to the Fire Safety Research Institute, a closed door can make a 900-degree difference with an open-door room reaching 1,000 degrees compared to 100 degrees in a closed-door room.

“Make closing bedroom doors part of your routine,” said Brown. “Fire needs oxygen to burn and a closed door helps prevent the fire from getting more oxygen.”

For more information, visit the Fire Safety Research Institute’s “Close Before You Doze” webpage for more information: closeyourdoor.org

Practice home fire drills at least twice a year

According to the National Fire Protection Association, while 71 percent of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire, only 47 percent of those have practiced it.

“A home escape plan that is regularly practiced saves lives,” said Brown. “Walking through the plan – just like kids practice fire drills at school – ensures everyone knows how to escape if the smoke alarm sounds.”

Follow these steps to protect you and your family

Practice home fire drills at least twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day and practice using different ways out.

Children should be taught what to do when they hear a smoke alarm and there is no adult around. Show them how to exit by crawling on the ground and using the back of their hand to check doors for heat before opening and to use a different way if the door is hot.

To conduct the drill, sound the smoke alarm and start a timer. Once everyone gets to the meeting place, stop the timer. If everybody made it out in two minutes, celebrate. If not, give it another try.

The 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.