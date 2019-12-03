Filler-Corn announces additional House committee chair nominations

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 12:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn today announced nominations for chairs of four additional House committees.

“Each of these delegates will be strong, fair and effective as they lead these committees,” Filler-Corn said in a release. “They are all proven leaders in their communities and in the House of Delegates and are ready to move forward for the people of the Commonwealth.”

Charniele Herring, Courts of Justice

First elected in 2009

Represents the 46th District

Selected in November as Majority Leader by the Democratic Caucus

David Bulova, General Laws

First elected in 2005

Represents the 37th District

Joe Lindsey, Privileges and Elections

First elected in 2014

Represents the 90th District

Ken Plum, Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources

First elected in 1977, served 1978-1980

Elected again in 1981

Represents the 36th District

Related