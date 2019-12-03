Filler-Corn announces additional House committee chair nominations
House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn today announced nominations for chairs of four additional House committees.
“Each of these delegates will be strong, fair and effective as they lead these committees,” Filler-Corn said in a release. “They are all proven leaders in their communities and in the House of Delegates and are ready to move forward for the people of the Commonwealth.”
Charniele Herring, Courts of Justice
First elected in 2009
Represents the 46th District
Selected in November as Majority Leader by the Democratic Caucus
David Bulova, General Laws
First elected in 2005
Represents the 37th District
Joe Lindsey, Privileges and Elections
First elected in 2014
Represents the 90th District
Ken Plum, Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources
First elected in 1977, served 1978-1980
Elected again in 1981
Represents the 36th District
