Feminist activist Gloria Steinem endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor

Feminist and activist Gloria Steinem has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy in her bid for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Steinem is a leader in gender equity and civil rights as the co-founder of the historic National Women’s Political Caucus, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the Free to Be Foundation, and the Women’s Media Center. She is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, which was awarded to her by President Barack Obama.

“Jennifer Caroll Foy is the only candidate with the proven ability to take on the status quo that has left women behind,” Steinem said. “She’s been a champion for justice her entire life — from breaking barriers as one of the first women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute, to leading the effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia and expanding access to reproductive freedom. I’m honored to support Jennifer and I can’t wait to see her make history this year.”

“I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Gloria Steinem, a trailblazer for women across the country and hero to so many, including me,” Carroll Foy said. “I’ve lived the challenges so many girls and women have faced here in Virginia, from going without healthcare to juggling multiple jobs as a working mom. I’m running to take on those challenges, especially the struggles women and families face. While we’ve made so much progress in our Commonwealth, we have a long way to go to truly build a Virginia that works for all people. As governor, I’ll fight hard for paid family leave, reproductive freedom and justice, and more so that everyone has a fair shot at success in Virginia.”

