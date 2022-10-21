feed your future with a career at kroger mid atlantic

Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to hire hundreds of positions in preparation for the 2022 holiday season and beyond.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic, based in Richmond, Va., operates more than 100 stores with 18,000 associates in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

The grocer is hiring for salaried and hourly positions in retail, healthcare and other positions. Interested applicants are invited to apply online, then visit their local Kroger on a Tuesday between 4 and 7 p.m. for an open interview. Kroger offers resources, benefits and training for associates, as well as employee discounts.

“Discover a fresh opportunity ahead of the holidays at Kroger Mid-Atlantic and join our team of associates,” Lori Raya, President of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a press release. “Whether you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”

Since 2018, Kroger has invested $1.2 billion in association compensation and benefits, and raised the average hourly rate to more than $17/hour. Kroger continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.