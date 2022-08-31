‘Feed the human spirit:’ backpack program is servant leadership opportunity
September is Hunger Awareness Month, and a partnership in Staunton continues to fight against hunger in the community every year.
Valley Mission, Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Coca-Cola Consolidated partner three to five times every year with “Our Kroger Backpack Buddies.”
“We’re very excited,” Valley Mission Executive Director Susan Richardson said Wednesday morning about the 225 backpacks in Staunton.
The backpacks contain nonperishable items, including a can of ravioli, peanut butter, apple sauce, saltines, a bag of cereal, a bottle of Dasani water and popcorn.
“We’re going to do anything we can to honor God,” Wayne Tyree, Coca-Cola Consolidated Senior Engagement Manager, said. “We’re very thankful for the continued partnerships with Kroger MidAtlantic and Valley Mission.”
James Menees, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Manager, said the program began more than four years ago, and packs and distributes 1,000 to 1,500 backpacks per year.
“And partner with organizations across the state,” Menees said.
Richardson said that Valley Mission serves up to 55,000 individuals every year, and the backpacks will be given to those who live at Valley Mission.
“We will make sure that these get to the folks who need them the most,” Richardson said.
Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated are focused on helping the community with programs such as the backpacks.
“This is a great example of that coming to life,” Menees said.
Kroger partners with local organizations that know community members who are food insecure.
“From a Kroger perspective, our purpose is to feed the human spirit,” Menees said.