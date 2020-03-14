Facebook group connecting people in need, want to help others
A Facebook group is connecting people in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County to give and receive volunteer, person-to-person assistance for logistical issues connected to COVID-19.
Mutual Aid Infrastructure – Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro was started by Lee Ann, who notes in a post to the group page that “(w)hile this area has been fortunate and we hope it stays that way, kids are out of school, people with health issues are practicing social distancing and others are missing work and losing business.”
“Let’s think about what we can offer each other,” she wrote in the post.
The page offers a Google Docs form to allow people to provide information on what gifts they can share or if they wish to volunteer in the SAW region.
The form can be accessed here.
