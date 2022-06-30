Enhancing school security is good, but you probably won’t know what’s being done
For all parents who have school-aged children, the events on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas have put many on edge. It’s increased stress, tension, worries, and it has raised the question, “are our schools safe?”
Those at Waynesboro Public Schools are doing what they can to increase the security of the schools as the nation continues what feels like a never-ending battle against both against the accessibility to guns and mental health.
But if you are going to want to find out what is being done specifically, you are likely out of luck. Just rest assured knowing that the schools are being proactive.
Waynesboro Public Schools tell Augusta Free Press that they are indeed conducting a thorough review of their safety and security plans, which is something they do periodically. They plan to implement any chances or modifications that are identified, as needed.
But as to what specifically won’t be known any time soon. Under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, they do not release any information concerning security plans for the schools.
But why?
It’s simple, really. It boils down to safety and security reasons. If for some unimaginable reason that somebody was attempting impermissble access to a school facility, knowing what changes to security were made could benefit them in their plan of action.
“The results of such school safety audits shall be made public within 90 days of completion. The local school board shall retain authority to withhold or limit the release of any security plans, walk-through checklists, and specific vulnerability assessment components as provided in subdivision 4 of § 2.2-3705.2. The completed walk-through checklist shall be made available upon request to the chief law-enforcement officer of the locality or his designee. Each school shall maintain a copy of the school safety audit, which may exclude such security plans, walk-through checklists, and vulnerability assessment components, within the office of the school principal and shall make a copy of such report available for review upon written request.”
Keeping those things under wraps, especially after school safety audits, only adds to the level of security that the schools offer.
While that answer might not be enough for some worried parents, it has to be accepted. Our local leaders prioritize keeping our kids safe, they are committed to keeping it that way, and not saying what their specific course of action is in terms of changes is with the best interest of every student in mind.
Story by Roger Gonzalez