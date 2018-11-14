EnergyShare to weatherize 100 homes for 100 veterans

Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 10:09 am

dominion energyDominion Energy is building on its partnership with the Department of Veterans Services to launch a new “100 Homes for 100 Veterans” EnergyShare initiative.

At least 100 pre-selected veterans will receive free energy efficiency upgrades and learn how to reduce energy usage and save money on their energy bills. Projects may also include other home repairs and special needs to improve safety and comfort in the home.

“It’s an honor to expand our EnergyShare program to help more Virginia veterans,” said Corynne Arnett, vice president – Customer Service. “At Dominion Energy, we have a great deal of respect for veterans and are grateful for their service on our behalf. Helping to make their homes livable and affordable is a worthy and important mission.”

The initiative was announced today during a weatherization project at the home of a Chesterfield County Navy veteran. Dominion Energy volunteers joined weatherization experts from project:HOMES to seal air leaks in the attic, ductwork, walls, windows and add insulation, new outlets, CO2 and smoke detectors and more. By changing energy habits and adding energy-efficiency measures, recent EnergyShare participants have reduced energy usage by 7.5 percent on average.

EnergyShare has provided energy assistance to more than 825,000 families and individuals since 1982. In 2015, the program got a significant boost when Dominion Energy pledged $57 million to expand its scope. Since then, bill assistance and weatherization services have been provided to more than 76,000 participants, including weatherizing more than 24,000 homes and providing bill assistance to more than 3,500 veterans and their families.

The Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018 further expanded EnergyShare with a $130 million commitment through 2028 to reach and help more Virginians. The additional resources will broaden EnergyShare’s reach to help more vulnerable communities with bill assistance, free weatherization and educational outreach.

By providing help when it’s needed the most, EnergyShare can alleviate the pressure of mounting energy bills and help people better manage energy costs in the future. To apply for assistance, customers can call 2-1-1 any time of day for a referral to their local EnergyShare agency. For program and eligibility details, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/energyshare.

Dominion Energy is active and well-recognized for its recruitment and support of veterans in its workforce, as well as in the community. The company is a founding partner in the national Troops to Energy Jobs program, which helps military members find rewarding careers in the energy industry. Currently, one in five new hires is a veteran. The company was recently named “Best for Vets” by Military Times and a “Top Military-Friendly” company by G.I. Jobs.

