Emergency Broadband Benefit to help households afford broadband access

The FCC will launch the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to help households struggling to afford internet services during the pandemic on May 12.

The program provides up to a $50 per month discount for broadband services, up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands, and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop, or tablet purchased through a qualifying provider.

Eligible households include those where at least one member of the household:

Is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or is a participant in certain government assistance programs

Receives free or reduced school lunch or breakfast

Received a Pell grant during the current award year

Experienced job loss or significant income reduction since Feb. 29, 2020

Or meets the eligibility requirements of a participating provider’s existing low income or covid-19 program

Interested applicants should either contact their current provider directly, apply online at getemergencybroadband.org or send an application by mail to Emergency Broadband Support Center, PO Box 7081, London, KY 40742.

Further information can be obtained by calling 833-511-0311

“This program offers an assist for families needing broadband but unable to afford it because of COVID-related impacts,” Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin said. “Whether it’s for work, for school, for virtual medical visits, or to search for employment, this program will help families. I encourage all those eligible to apply. “

