Eight-run explosion not enough for FredNats in finale

A season-high eight run outburst from the Fredericksburg Nationals was not enough to take Sunday’s series finale against Salem, as the Red Sox scored 14 runs of their own in a 14-8 final.

The FredNats established high water marks in both runs and hits, and briefly led in the early innings. Once the game turned to the bullpen, however, the Red Sox cruised to their fifth victory in the six-game set.

Salem took a 2-0 lead in the third when Gilberto Jimenez hit a two-run homer to left field off Fredericksburg starter Bryan Peña. The FredNats answered back quickly in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a throwing error and a two-run single from Allan Berríos, claiming a 3-2 advantage.

The Red Sox took the lead back immediately in the fourth on a two-run double from Wil Dalton, but the FredNats tied it right back up at 4-4 on an RBI single from from Geraldi Diaz in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Tomás Alastre (L, 0-1) faced four men without retiring a batter and allowed back-to-back RBI singles to Joe Davis and Jaxx Groshans to put the Red Sox in front for good. Salem reliever Devon Roedahl (W, 1-0) kept the FredNats from answering a third time, and the Red Sox stretched out the lead further in the later innings. Dalton hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Tanner Driskill, and Nick Northcut hit a solo homer in the ninth off Amos Willingham to cap the Salem scoring attack.

Braian Fernández hit a two-run double in the sixth, and Jake Randa collected his team-leading ninth RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The FredNats will have an off day on Monday before hitting the road for a six-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday. First pitch from Grainger Stadium is scheduled for 7:00, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:45 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

