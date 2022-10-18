Menu
drug take back day scheduled for oct 29
News

Augusta County: Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Drug Take Back DayNational Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office also has a secure drop box in their lobby for citizens to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications any time. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a service of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

