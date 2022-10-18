Augusta County: Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office also has a secure drop box in their lobby for citizens to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications any time. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a service of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday