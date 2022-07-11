Don’t fall victim to a scam during Prime Day shopping sales
Prime Day is a shopping event many consumers look forward to with Amazon and other major retailers offering large sales. This year, Prime Day runs on July 12-13.
With all the discounts, the Better Business Bureau warns shoppers to look out for Prime Day deals.
According to BBB Scam Tracker 2021 Risk Report, Amazon was the most impersonated organization in 2021, and online purchases reigned as the riskiest scams for consumers across all demographics.
Here are some tips from the BBB in Roanoke:
- Beware of phishing. Phishing emails can look like a message from Amazon, or another retailer, but clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware and/or identity theft. These kinds of scams ramp up during Prime Day season, so don’t click on any unsolicited links.
- Beware of fake lookalike websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.
- Professional photos do not mean a legit offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe everything you see.
BBB also offers some general shopping tips for consumers during this Prime Day season:
- Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Compare prices and products to one another. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Keep the return policy documented with your purchase records. According to the FTC, when you shop online, sellers are supposed to ship your order within the time stated in their ads or within 30 days if the ads don’t give a time. If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, they must give you a revised shipping date, with the chance to either cancel your order for a full refund or accept the new shipping date.
Report any suspicious activities or scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker.