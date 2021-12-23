Donation will help Clerk of Circuit Court Office restore black voting registers

The Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Office recently received a $3,416 donation from the Augusta County Genealogical Society to restore 14 early Augusta County 20th century African-American voting registers.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was honored to receive this important donation from the Augusta County Genealogical Society so we can have the necessary conservation and preservation work on these volumes completed,” Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “These early African-American voter records are important documents and will allow future generations to see these original pieces of history.”

“The Augusta County Genealogical Society is proud to sponsor this effort of restoring these important voting record documents,” said ACGS President Stephen Garber. “As genealogy researchers, the ACGS Board of Directors will continue our support to Steven Landes and the staff of the Court House in this important endeavor to inventory, preserve and digitize the many historical records held by the Augusta County Court House”

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations. In 2020 the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office established the Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Augusta County’s valuable history.

