DMV awards contract to operate Virginia’s mileage-based user fee program

The Virginia DMV has awarded a contract to operate Virginia’s mileage-based user fee program, which, beginning July 1, will allow drivers of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles to pay a fee based on how many miles they drive instead of paying the set highway use fee.

The selected vendor, Emovis, part of the Abertis Group, is a proven leader in the field of mileage-based user fees, having previously been chosen to operate similar programs for Utah and Oregon, and is a global transportation solution system provider.

Virginia’s mileage-based user fee program was established during the 2020 General Assembly Session. The adopted legislation created the highway use fee, which went into effect July 1, 2020, to ensure more equitable contributions to the Commonwealth’s highway system from users of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The mileage-based user fee alternative was included in the bill to begin two years later.

The mileage-based user fee is a voluntary option for eligible drivers to pay their highway use fee on a per-mile basis in lieu of a flat fee at the time of registration. The per-mile charges accumulated are capped at the equivalent of the highway use fee.

For more information on Virginia’s highway use fee, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#highwayuse_fee.asp.

Eligible customers will be able to enroll in the mileage-based user fee program beginning in the summer of 2022, when it is time to renew their vehicle registrations.