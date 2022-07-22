Discounts available through select Highland County chamber members during weekend event
Sweet deals are available in Highland County the last weekend of July when select Highland County Chamber members provide special deals, discounts and giveaways.
Only 62nd Highland County Maple Festival keychains will be accepted for the Highland County Sweet Deal Days on July 29-July 31.
Allegheny MotoCamp will provide 10 percent off nightly stays for motorcyclists.
Back Creek Farms’ entire shop, including gift items, books, food and maple syrup will be 10 percent off.
Big Fish Cider will have half off tastings.
A free cup of coffee will be available at The Curly Maple.
Although booked for that weekend this year, The Farm House at Lucky Loop Hollow Farm will provide 10 percent off discounts on any future 2022 booking.
Emerald Mountain Sanctuary will provide $5 registration for its July 30 summer foraging class.
Ten percent off each meal will be available at High’s Restaurant with a keychain all weekend.
The chamber of commerce will provide $5 off official Highland County Maple Festival long-sleeved shirts, hats and beanies.
At Twice as Nice, customers will receive one free item from the family clothing thrift store which benefits the Highland County Medical Center.
More information is available on the chamber’s website.
Keychains may be purchased from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce for $3 each. Email [email protected], call 540-468-2550 or stop by the Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, Va. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.