Destination guide for all things fall: Apples, corn mazes and pumpkin patches
Story by the Shenandoah Valley Travel Association
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights.
If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
Massanutten Country Corner | Luray
When you don’t want to pick your own apples or pumpkins, you can swing by the Massanutten Country Corner to take your pick of what’s been hauled in from the orchard and the field. A fun addition the kids will enjoy is the Farmyard where friends like Peaches the goat (and her babies), and the three little pigs – Winston, Wally, and Wilbur – all reside.
Marker-Miller Orchards | Winchester
Picking your own produce makes it taste better for some reason. Don’t believe us? Try a stop at Marker-Miller Orchard to pick-your-own apples in September and October. Choose to fill a small, medium, or large bag of apples from their 325-acre orchard.
Shenandoah Heritage Market | Harrisonburg
Pass through the covered bridge to the front door and into the largest country market in the Shenandoah Valley when you visit the Shenandoah Heritage Market. Waiting for you inside is fresh seasonal produce ready to take home. Also check out their bulk foods, Amish furniture, kettle corn, clothing and more.
Valley Pike Farm Market | Weyers Cave
Much more than a deli, a bulk market, or whatever else might come to mind, Valley Pike Farm Market offers all that and more. Come for the restaurant, the craft beer and wine, ice cream, Rumor Mill Coffee, and of course, the pumpkins that adorn their porch each fall. There are beautiful gifts inside as well as special events you can enjoy.
The Dayton Market | Dayton
There are more pumpkins than meets the eye at The Dayton Market. They come in all types, including felted, wood, and velvet. Artisans of all kinds fill the spaces at Dayton Market, and much of it must be seen to be appreciated. Shop potters, basket weavers, needle artists, jewelers and much more. All the fall themed decor you can think of can be found here.
Back Home on the Farm | Harrisonburg
Back Home on the Farm is one of the more popular Shenandoah Valley destinations for fall family fun. Find your perfect pumpkin among more than 60 varieties planted in their seven-acre patch. Kids adore Grampy’s Petting Zoo, the cow train, the carousel, and of course the myriad other activities that await, like photo stations, minigolf and climbing walls. Don’t miss the Apple Cider slushies and donuts.
- Open Sept. 6 – Oct. 30; Pumpkin patch opens Sept. 15
Showalter’s Orchard | Timberville
Old-fashioned and so full of nostalgia and love, Showalter’s Orchard sells their pick-your-own apples by the 1/2 peck, peck, 1/2 bushel, or bushel. Writing that just makes my heart sing. It may not be too late to pick your take of Golden Delicious, but Jonagold, Granny Smith, Stayman, Rome Beauty, Fuji, York, and Pink Lady are still to come through early November.
- Fun note: Showalter’s Orchard is the home of Old Hill Cider
Mulberry Hills Farm | Mount Crawford
At Mulberry Hills Farm families can pull a cart through the field to find their favorite pumpkins. Note that “as many as you can carry” deals are available. For those who don’t particularly want to play hide-and-seek with pumpkins, there are pre-picked pumpkins for sale as well. A variety of photo-op spots await, and the barn is filled with stalled farm animals you’re going to love. Don’t miss their LOVEwork.
The Pumpkin Patch at Hill High Farm | Winchester
Families easily spend the chunk of a day at The Pumpkin Patch at Hill High Farm. They offer free fun for the kids like the round bale maze and petting zoo. Ticketed activities include hayrides and the corn maze. Admission and parking is free.
Haunted Nightmares is the evening haunted house event at Hill High Farm. Guests are also invited to bring a flashlight to try the corn maze in the dark or ride the hay wagon to the pumpkin patch for moonlit harvesting.
- Open Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 22 through Oct. 28
Orr’s Pumpkin Patch | Martinsburg, WV
Apple, pumpkins, and corn mazes, oh my! Try it all at Orr’s Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch.
Lovers of Spookley the Square Pumpkin will find him at Orr’s Pumpkin Patch. Spookley is a character from a children’s book series about bullying. Orr’s Farm Market embraces Spookley the Square Pumpkin as part of National Bullying Prevention Month (October). Spookley will be incorporated throughout the month with a Spookley-Themed Pumpkin Patch, special storybook times, and even a smaller Spookley maze for little ones.
Purchase an admission bracelet based on the activities you want to participate in. Orr’s offers hayrides to and from the pumpkin patch, the Orrnado Double Slide, corn mazes, the Farmer Fun Playground, and access to a number of other fun things kids will want to do. Have a blast and don’t forget your Apple Cider everythings.
- Pumpkin patch open Sept. 9 through Nov. 5; closed Sundays
- Pick-your-own apples Sept. 2 through Oct. 29; requires a reservation
Rinker Orchards | Winchester
Since 1972 folks have been picking their own apples at Rinker Orchards. From Red Delicious to Granny Smith and beyond, there are many varieties for whatever your apple desires may include.
- Apple Orchards are open Sept. 10 through Oct. 10
Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze | Inwood, WV
Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze features two five-acre corn mazes, hiking trails, a playground, two giant slides, and much more. Consider an evening visit with the Night Maze. It’s offered select dates from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes hayrides, access to both corn mazes, and opportunities to simply sit by the campfires.
- Open Sept. 24 through Oct. 30
