Dentalpalooza: Free dental appointments for uninsured Augusta County residents

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will hold a free dental clinic day for eligible uninsured residents of Augusta County ages 18+ on Saturday, April 23.

Over 24 volunteers from local dental practices will reinforce the clinic’s staff. Together, they will offer 100 dental appointments to patients that day.

Thanks to the generosity of a dozen sponsors, including the Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation, Parrott Orthodontics, and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, appointments will be free of charge.

General dentistry services (consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings) will be available. New this year, Dentalpalooza will go beyond the ARDC as several local dentists, including Dr. Herring DMD and Dr. Minutella at Blue Ridge Dental, have agreed to welcome uninsured patients for treatment at their practice over the months of April and May.

“We have received an outpouring of support from volunteers and sponsors around this community event. This leaves us very humble and grateful,” said Sophie Parson, ARDC executive director.

“Due to an overwhelming level of demand from patients, our waiting times can be counted in months, and our capacity to accept new patients is extremely limited. Thanks to our Dentalpalooza volunteers and sponsors, patients who were scheduled in the summer or fall of this year will be seen at the end of the month and for free. We were also able to accept 25 new patients so far. We could not be more excited,” said Misty Ladd, ARDC Office Manager. “The current economic period is challenging for so many low-income members of our community. Being able to get together and offer free dental care to so many 100 patients is so meaningful.”

Patients interested in this event can call (540)-221-6635 to schedule an appointment (proof of income and residency will be asked upon registration).

