Dense Indiana AG threatens abortion doctor who treated 10-year-old Ohio rape victim
The extremist right got burned calling the story of the rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was denied an abortion “fake news,” but never fear, they have an attorney general bro on their side.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has launched an investigation into Caitlin Bernard, the doctor who treated the girl who’d had to travel from the abortion-free zone that is Ohio to Indiana after being impregnated by a rapist, and is threatening Bernard with potential criminal prosecution.
“Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth,” Rokita said in an official statement Thursday.
If you have any doubts as to where Rokita wants his “pursuit of the truth” to end up, he cleared things up for you on his appearance on the Fox News cesspool “Jesse Waters Primetime” on Wednesday.
Waters, you may remember, was among scores of conservative commentators who either cast doubt on the veracity of the story about the rape victim or outright said the report was fake.
With the news Wednesday that Gerson Fuentes, 27, had been arrested and charged with rape in the case, the tone from the far right shifted – without acknowledging that they’d been wrong in claiming the story had been made up, the focus turned to a report that Fuente is “believed to be undocumented.”
Yeah, here we go.
Rokita, on “Primetime,” blamed “Marxists and socialists and those in the White House who want lawlessness at the border” for the girl’s rape.
“This girl was politicized, politicized for the gain of killing more babies. That was the goal,” he said, without a hint of self-recognition that, you know, he had just politicized the girl’s rape.
Referring to Bernard as “this abortion activist,” Rokita criticized her for being “out there front and center” along with “the lame stream media” and “fake news.”
Seriously, a guy who talks like this is somehow a state attorney general.
That he graduated from law school doesn’t say much about what it takes to graduate from law school.
This observation becomes more clear when you consider that he is initiating a criminal investigation into Bernard as to whether or not she had reported a crime in a case that had already been reported to police in Ohio a week before her abortion in Indiana, and an investigation into a possible violation of HIPAA in a situation where she did not offer any private information about the girl, which is why it was that the conservative commentators kept saying she had made the whole story up.
Somebody needs to initiate a complaint with the state bar to get this chucker’s law license revoked.