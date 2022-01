Delayed opening: Albemarle County offices to open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday

Due to widespread power outages and expected road conditions, the Albemarle County Office Buildings will open at 10 a.m .on Tuesday.

Visit the county website for online service or call 434-243-7929, to request assistance by phone.

