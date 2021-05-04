Del, Sally Hudson endorses Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Published Tuesday, May. 4, 2021, 11:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has received the endorsement of Del. Sally Hudson in his bid for lieutenant governor.

Hudson’s district includes Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.

“Sam is the leader we need to unite every corner of Virginia. We’ve got big challenges ahead and we’re at our best with every hand on deck. In his eight years in the House, Sam has earned the trust it takes to tackle big projects that leave no one behind,” said Hudson. “Our to-do list is long: health care, housing, schools, jobs, and protecting the planet that we call home. With Sam as our lieutenant governor, everybody in Virginia will know they have a real voice in how it all gets done.”

“My friend Del. Hudson understands true progress comes from the people-powered grassroots. Thanks to her leadership the progressive movement in Virginia is strong and growing,” said Rasoul. “Virginians are exhausted by the undue influence of corporate money in our politics, and they want new leaders who are willing to take a stand. Del. Hudson is one of those leaders, and I’m grateful for her support.”

Hudson joins seven other members of the General Assembly who have previously endorsed Rasoul – state senators John Bell and Ghazala Hashmi, and state delegates Lashrecse Aird, Ibraheem Samirah, Cia Price, Dan Helmer and Suhas Subramanyam.

Related

Comments