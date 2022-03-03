DadShop keeps visitors browsing 5x the average eCommerce site

People spending more time online during the pandemic boosted gains for eCommerce sites, specifically those that are interesting or easier to navigate. Notably, one Australian shop is keeping visitors glued to their product pages filled with funny gifts for dads. It’s a good example of how digital retailers are adapting to increased online shopping by making great websites.

Looking for a gift for dad? Look no more

Dadshop.com.AU is primarily a place to look for funny and entertaining gifts for dads or men of all ages. Clicking on any product or tab leads to a page filled with different products, each unique in its own way. Because of this, the average site visit is filled with surprises and even a few chuckles as users search for the perfect product.

Particularly, the site lets shoppers customize different gifts for men, such as aprons or mugs, with the name of their loved one. Catchy phrases such as “[insert name], the man, the myth, the legend,” or “World’s Best Dad, (according to kids),” make the gifts more meaningful on a personal level.

Dadshop also offers an ‘Isolation Survival Guide’ which helps users see products based on a theme such as camping or family fun time. While the name of the site may seem to only cater to men and, specifically, dads, there are fun products for the whole family.

But behind the seemingly endless pages of dad novelty gifts, there is a strategy for keeping visitors on their site longer than average. In fact, according to a Contentsquare study analyzing user habits in 2021, the average visit was less than a minute. Meanwhile, user session times for Dadshop average at more than 5 minutes.

While session times need to be looked at in context, for a product page a longer session means shoppers are interested, and therefore more likely to buy. Shoppers on the Australian site also looked up a minimum of 3 products on the site, with some even viewing over 10 gifts for men during their visit.

These types of statistics are more important now than ever with digital retail expected to grow exponentially over the coming years.

The future of eCommerce

There’s no question that eCommerce is here to stay, with a market at US$3.2 Trillion and estimated to grow to US$5.1 Trillion in 2026. This is according to a report on the Global eCommerce market, which estimates significant growth in the US and China, along with Europe, Japan, and Canada.

According to data from the blog Hubspot, 85% of Americans go online daily, with more than 30% reporting that they are ‘constantly’ online. The challenge for eCommerce sites is to capture as much of that time as they can on their site, with more time spent on product pages.

Dadshop achieves this by offering a variety of products, including funny gifts for dads that keep visitors entertained as they search. However, some parts of websites should be quick and seamless, such as the checkout stage. Seeing longer times at these stages can be signs of bottlenecks or roadblocks that users are experiencing.

The rapid growth in eCommerce comes as a result of how retailers are restructuring or reinventing their businesses during the pandemic. The challenges included social distancing requirements, remote work necessities, and public restrictions which all hindered physical shopping.

Additionally, some store owners are integrating their online stores with their physical locations while aiming to offer the same seamless shopping experience.

The global eCommerce market growth is also supported by advancements in internet bandwidth, as well as wider smartphone usage for shopping online. For many newcomers to the digital marketplace space, Dadshop is a good example of how to convert visitors by keeping them browsing longer.

Story by Fernando Acevedo