Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures and westbound left lane closed Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Installation of VDOT traveler information signs. Right eastbound shoulder closed at mile marker 106, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) from the Nelson County line to Interstate 64

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike from Nelson County line to Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road)

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) – Installation of VDOT traveler information signs. Right shoulder closed between Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) and Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Moore’s Creek. Alternating north and southbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Stockton Creek. Alternating north and southbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Paving operations. On ramp to U.S. 15/29 northbound closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris from the bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Route 640 (Korea Road) – Bridge inspection of bridge over the Thornton River. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Bridge inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Right shoulder closed both eastbound and westbound between mile markers 18 and 31, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) to the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

S. 17 (Marsh Road) from U.S. 15/29 to Belvoir Road

S. 15/29 (Lee Highway) from U.S. 15/29 Business to the Prince William County line

S. 15/29 (Lee Highway) from U.S. 15/29 Business to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Paving work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. The westbound lane will be closed on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with eastbound right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 661 (Botha Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Tinpot Run. Alternating east and westbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Madison County line. Northbound right lane and shoulder closed Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Traffic pattern through the project will change on Sunday, Nov. 7. Follow directions on message boards and channeling devices through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) – Joint repairs and inspection to the bridge over the South Anna River. Alternating north and southbound lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) – Road will close to through traffic at the Buckingham Branch Railroad crossing, Tuesday through Thursday. Follow detour signs and directions on message boards.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 230 (Wolftown Road). Alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Pipe replacement. Alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Culpeper County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday. Be alert for workers and equipment near the open travel lane.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

