Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 3-7

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Eastbound and westbound left lane closed on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work at mile marker 130. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 118 over Route 29. Expect alternating westbound lane closures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 120 over Biscuit Run near 5th Street. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Installation of reflective pavement markers between the city of Charlottesville limits and Route 29/250. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Scottsville and the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Brush removal operations from the city of Charlottesville limits to Route 712 (Plank Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Mowing operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue/Three Notched Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Ivy Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue/Three Notched Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers from Route 250 (Ivy Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to Route 29/250. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Nelson County line to Route 637 (Dick Woods Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from the city of Charlottesville limits to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Pavement marking work between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Fluvanna County line to Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1761 (Retriever Run) to Route 681 (Ragged Mountain Drive). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Reservoir Road) – Installation of pipes on the gravel section. Road closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Southbound traffic will use center lane.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Business Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Main Street to Route 762 (Brandy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Rappahannock County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (James Madison Highway) to Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 30 and mile marker 33 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 27. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Extension of right turn lane at Route 698 (O’Bannon Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges until May 4. Southbound right lane closed starting Tuesday. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Installation of pipe. Road closed to through traffic near Route 762 (Prince Road) Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m. Use alternate routes.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit between mile marker 143 and mile marker 136. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 147 to mile marker 136. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Davis Highway) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 642 (Old Bickley Town Road) and the town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road/Orange Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Fluvanna County line to the town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Orange to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Page County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

