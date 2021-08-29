Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

Published Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, 8:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, Sept. 3 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. One westbound lane closed overnight Sunday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. One westbound lane closed overnight Sunday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area. Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge rehabilitation at mile marker 104. The right eastbound lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Eastbound speed limit reduced to 55 mph from Exit 99 through the work zone. The VDOT Memorial will also be closed this weekend because the access road is within the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal and tree trimming operations from mile marker 126 to mile marker 129. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Maintenance of highway signs and message boards at mile marker 106.

Eastbound shoulder closed, be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 103 to mile marker 124. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from the Interstate 64 ramp to Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hills Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Driveway culvert replacement between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 745 (Liberty Road). One lane closed with traffic controlled by flaggers on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Eastern Bypass south of Warrenton to Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) at Remington. Expect mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to the town of The Plains. Expect alternating lane closures and flagging operations Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 143 and 148. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound from mile marker 134 to mile marker 139. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Rappahannock County

Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Thursday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.