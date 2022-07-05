Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen-ager
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 17-year-old female.
Natalie Gentry was last seen at her home on the evening of July 2 on Wildwood Circle. Her residence is located in the Amisville area of Culpeper County.
Gentry is a high school student who works at the Warrenton Chick-Fil-A.
Anyone having information about Natalie’s whereabouts or persons she may be with is asked to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540) 727-7520 or the E911 Center at (540) 727-7900. Case # 2207-0025