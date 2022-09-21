Menu
Local

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
port of virginia crane
Screenshot, time lapse video provided by Crofton Industries

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30.

The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than 3,000 tons, are being dissembled by Crofton Industries. Greenwave is processing and selling the scrap metal.

“As this project at the Port of Virginia demonstrates, Greenwave has the experience and infrastructure needed to successfully handle jobs of this scale and caliber,” said Danny Meeks, chief executive officer of Greenwave. “We have successfully completed numerous municipal and corporate contracts. With projects funded by the U.S. Infrastructure and Jobs Act expected to commence in the near future, we believe Greenwave is strongly positioned to continue its expansion.”

The company is currently installing a second shredder at its Carrollton yard to process cars, household appliances and industrial products, along with a downstream system at its Kelford yard to increase its recovery yields of copper, aluminum, brass, steel, stainless steel and other metals. The shredder and downstream system are on track to come online in the coming months and are expected to double the company’s processing capacity, according to a news release.

A time-lapse video of the disassembly of the cranes is available here.

For more information on Greenwave, visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

